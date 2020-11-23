Joenita L. Keller, 83, passed away November 20, 2020.
A private family viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral home in Warren. Friends and family may gather for a graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren, Indiana on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at 11am.
