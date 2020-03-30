Joe M. Smith, 83, died Sunday, March 22, 2020.
He was born in Hartford City on Jan. 7, 1937 to Audley and Mary (Yount) Smith.
Private services and burial at the Hartford City Cemetery are being handled by the Waters Funeral Home 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Catholic Church or Cancer Support Group of Blackford County Community Foundation.
