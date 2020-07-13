Joe Patrick Crotts, 79, Gas City, passed away at 6:49 am on July 10, 2020. He was born in Savannah, Tennessee, on May 20, 1941, to the late Joe and Kate Crotts. On December 19, 1977, he married Peggy Hanley, who survives.
Visitation is 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm with Joe’s service beginning at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Grant Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 1606 W. 26th St., Marion, IN. Burial will follow at Grant Memorial Park.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
