Joe Emery Norton Jr., age 38, went to be with the Lord August 27, 2021, in Marion, Indiana. Joe was born March 22, 1983 to Joe and Linda Norton. He was the owner and operator of J&N Tree Service and enjoyed the work that he did, and the many people he was able to help over the years. He was a son, brother, father, uncle and great uncle. He passionately loved spending time with his family, children, and dog, Draco. Because of his generous spirit and pleasant personality, he was loved and will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all that knew him.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his son, Joedon McBroom; his father and mother, Joe Emery Norton Sr. and Linda Kay Norton(Boggs); sisters, Christina(Shane) Hernandez, Angela (Mitchell) Norton, and Violet (Mike) Johnson; nephews, Preston (Shadelyn) Cox, Payton (Jadyn) Cox, Shane Hernandez Jr.; two great-nephew, Kingslen and Kyrie Cox; aunts and uncles, Ruby Boggs, Charles (Anadina) Boggs, Mary Ann (J.C.) Hunt, Margaret Riddle, Patsy (Tony) Davidson, A.C. Norton, Dolly Kennedy, and Janice McCool; and special children, Aaliyah Burnham and Raedon McBroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.