Joanna Doublin Tinkel, age 86 passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Rolling Meadows Health Care in LaFontaine.
Joan was born June 5, 1934 in Hartford City, Indiana the daughter of the late Norman Earl and Lucille T. (Morricle) Stoner. She was one of eight children born, and all have preceded her in death except for a sister.
Joan married Ray C. Doublin on October 6, 1950 and they were married until his passing in 1992. She later married Merle Tinkel and he preceded her in death on February 5, 2002.
She worked at RCA for 15 years until her retirement in 1972. Joan was a member of the First Baptist Church in Gas City and the Jonesboro and Swayzee Chapters of the Order of Eastern Star, and the American Legion in Jonesboro. In her early days, she loved to go hunting with her Dad. She also loved going fishing and to the boat.
She is survived by her children, Clyde (Tina) Doublin of Marion, Jimmy (Kathy Jo) Doublin of Castalia, Ohio, Johnny (Kim) Doublin of Wingate, North Carolina, Penny Mann of Chapin, South Carolina and Julie (Ray) Rackley of Irmo, South Carolina; a sister, Thelma (Sherman) Claussen of Irwin, Iowa; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her two husbands and siblings, she was also preceded in death by two children, Thesle Ellen Griffore and Jerry Doublin.
Friends and family may call from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana. Funeral Services will begin at noon with Pastor Randy Thornburg officiating. Burial will take place immediately following funeral services in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Marion (Huntington County), Indiana.
