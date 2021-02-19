Joann West, 83, Gas City, passed away in her home at 11:38 am on Monday, February 15, 2021. She was born in Quinton, Kentucky, on Saturday, September 11, 1937, to Earnest and Mary (Jones) Mayfield. On August 5, 1956, she married Luster Edward.
Joann retired from RCA after working for 45 years and adored Elvis and The Golden Girls. She enjoyed trips to the casino, trips to Kentucky, and in fact, she loved travel in general. She enjoyed photography and driving around town visiting friends. Joann loved her grandchildren and her family.
