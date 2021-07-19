Joan Marie Arterburn-Walker, 90, died at 9:35 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Colonial Oaks Health and Rehabilitation Center in Marion, IN. She was born in Vincennes, IN, on November 19, 1930, to the late Indiana Supreme Court Justice Norman F. and Lois (Richards) Arterburn.
Joan graduated from Lincoln High School (Vincennes) in 1949, DePauw University as an English major, and Indiana University with a Master’s degree in Education. She began her teaching career in New Albany, IN, in 1957. She then taught at Lincoln High School from 1959 until her retirement in 1980. In 1963, she was the class sponsor. In the early 1970s, Joan encouraged students about the importance of computers in their lives. While convalescing at Colonial Oaks from a broken hip, Joan received many get-well cards and words of encouragement from former students of over 50 years ago because of her impact on their lives. After retirement from teaching in 1980, she began a new career in real estate.
