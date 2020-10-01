Joan L. Purvis, 76, Kokomo, died at 12:57 p.m. on September 29, 2020, at Community Hospital East in Indianapolis. She was born February 7, 1944, in Marion, the daughter of Albert and Ruth (Colgan) Armstrong. She married Jack E. Purvis, in Marion, on February 22, 1964, and he preceded her in death May 22, 2008.
She was a 1962 graduate of Marion High School. She was employed by Kokomo Center Township Schools in several different administrative positions, retiring after many years of service. She was a member of Psi Iota Xi Sorority, various card clubs, and the Kokomo Howard County Senior Citizens Center. As a proud parent of three sons, she was actively involved in the Booster Clubs of Babe Ruth, Little League, and P.A.L. Football and had served as treasurer of the Kokomo High School Band Boosters. Later in life, Joan became a world traveler, enjoying many years of seeing the world up close.
Surviving are three sons, Jeffrey A. Purvis and his wife Amy, of Kokomo, Jerry W. Purvis and his husband Rick Hellebusch, of Indianapolis, and Jason R. Purvis and his wife Gina, of Homosassa, Florida; grandchildren, Taylor Purvis, Janzen Purvis, Kaylee Purvis, Hannah Purvis, Joshua Revils, and Shelby Revils; two brothers, Larry Armstrong and his wife Karen, of Mesa, Arizona, and James Armstrong, Sr. and his wife Marilyn, of East Lansing, Michigan; three sisters, Ann Kilgore, of Albion, Rebecca Lines and her husband Mark, of Marion, Jean Hornberger and her husband David, of Anderson; and sister-in-law, Jean Ann Teal, of Kokomo.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents; and a brother-in-law, Bill Kilgore.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Jerry Ausbrook officiating. You will also be able to attend the service via webcast. A link will be available Monday on Joan’s obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday and from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening, October 4, 2020, all at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kokomo Senior Citizens Center, 721 W. Superior St., Kokomo, IN 46901. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
