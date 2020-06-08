Joan L. Hall, 84, Anderson, passed away in her home at 12:25 pm on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was born in Grandville, Michigan, on Sunday, October 13, 1935, to Henry Norton and Myrtle (Cheyne) Swiger. On March 26, 1954, she married Ronald Hall, and he preceded her in death.
Joan graduated from Godwin High School and received her associate's degree in nursing from IPFW. She worked at Marion General Hospital for ten years, where she was a Registered Nurse. Joan was a member of Lighthouse Assembly of God. She read a lot of Christian books and enjoyed listening to Christian music and Jimmy Swaggart. She also loved to play Bingo, crochet, and fish.
Survivors include her daughters, Rhonda Hall of Anderson, Deborah Clifton of Montpelier, and Patt (Gerry) Sigworth of Marion; sisters, Sally (Claude) Datema of Comstock Park, MI, and Myrna (Pete Pierce) Barnes of West Monroe, LA; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Norton and Myrtle (Zeke) Swiger; brother, Douglas Norton; and brother-in-law, Jimmy Barnes.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Joan's life will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Lucas Binkard officiating. Entombment will take place at Gardens of Memory in Marion.
Memorial contributions may be directed to American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
