Joan “Jo” (Carvelli) Thode, age 93, of Marion, IN passed away peacefully at 5:15 pm on July 8, 2021 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, IN following an extended health battle. She was born July 9, 1927 the daughter of Italian immigrants, Pasquale and Domenica (Monaco) Carvelli in Elwood, IN, and she was determined to not have another birthday.
Jo graduated from Elwood High School 1945 and lived in New Jersey for several years working as a Federal Government worker before settling in Marion, IN to raise her son. She retired from the VA Hospital in Marion after over 25 years of faithful service. She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Marion and the Marion Senior Center. Jo was very proud of her Italian heritage and enjoyed cooking authentic Italian food, gardening, traveling, and loved spending time at the lake with her son, Steve.
