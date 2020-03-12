Joan Drake, 89, of Underwood, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Mar 8, 2020 at Hampton Oaks Health Campus in Scottsburg, Indiana.
She was born on June 24, 1930 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of the late Ira Howard McCreery and Florence Elizabeth (Bradfield) McCreery.
Joan was married on Dec. 12, 1951 to Willis E. Drake, who passed away on Mar. 18, 2011. She was a homemaker, a member of the Henryville Community Church and an avid Indianapolis Colts fan. Joan had volunteered as a family advocate for outpatient surgery at Floyd Memorial Hospital for many years, played the organ for the Sweetser Wesleyan Church in Sweetser, Indiana for over 30 years and enjoyed playing the piano for the residents and staff at Hampton Oaks Healthcare for the last several years.
Survivors include two sons, Paul E. Drake (Mary) of Columbus, Indiana and Phillip A. Drake (Melita) of Taylorsville, Kentucky; a daughter, Beth Crowder (Ernest) of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; two sisters, Louise Pettigrew of Carmel, Indiana and Peggy Wright of Bloomington, Indiana; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Funeral Service: 1:00 pm on Friday, Mar. 13, 2020 at Collins Funeral Home with Reverend Steve Herald and Reverend Bill Barlow officiating.
Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Collins Family Center and after 11 a.m. on Friday at the Collins Funeral Home.
Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Henryville, Indiana.
Expressions of Sympathy: Donor’s Choice c/o Collins Funeral Home in Scottsburg, Indiana.
Online condolences:www.collinsfuneralhome.net.
