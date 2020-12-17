Joan Compo was a loving wife and stay at home mom. Her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren loved her dearly. Joan liked to go gambling, travel and pay bingo. She was the strongest woman we know.
She is survived by Forrest, her husband of sixty-four years, her daughters Debbie Nelson and Bonnie (Robert) Stephenson, her son Barry James Compo, grandchildren Jamey Bigelow, Thomas (Tina) Cannon, Jonathon (Leah) Cannon, Sherry (Nick) Gray, and Darlene Stephenson, James Curtis Compo, twenty-three great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Frederick D. Wright II and James Lewis Cannon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.