Jim Randolph, 75, of Marion, Indiana passed away on March 23rd at Marion General Hospital after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was a graduate of Marion High School; retired from Dana Corporation; and a disabled veteran.
Jim is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Watson) Randolph; his children, Kimberly Newby, Amy Randolph, and Joseph Randolph; his brother Butch (Susie) Randolph and sister Jan (Butch) Miller. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Lorene Randolph and by his grandson Jacob Hardwick. He will be truly missed by his 6 grandchildren, Kyle Hardwick, Gabriel Randolph, Samantha Hardwick, Jarrett Hearvey, Haden Randolph, and Tieisha Ponds. His loss will also be felt by his 9 grandchildren: Darionna Wright, Cael Randolph, Traiten Kean, Jaevion Hearvey, Jocelyn Rodriguez, London Ponds, Ace Ponds, Camden Randolph, and Isaiah Frierson. Jim loved his family, friends, old cars, glove, and playing cards. He was a social butterfly who loved to tease and laugh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.