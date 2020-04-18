Jim Gavin, age 62, passed April 4, 2020 in Indianapolis. He was born May 20, 1957 in Hartford City to Richard and Susie Gavin. Jim graduated in 1975 from Madison-Grant High School and later received a degree in instrumentation and industrial technology from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, LA. He worked in the oil fields for Exxon and Sepco oil companies. Jim and his young daughter returned to Indiana in 1995, and in 1997 he became a union millwright. He retired from this work in 2019. Jim had an excellent work ethic, was a hardworking man, and believed in doing things the right way. He had the ability to repair anything fixable. To display love for his family, Jim often gave them self-made gifts. He loved the outdoors, walking, running, landscaping, gardening, growing plants and flowers, and creative cooking.
Jim’s family includes his daughter, Loreal Gavin of Louisville, KY; mother, Susie Gavin of Marion; 3 sisters, Tanya (Bill) Lytle of Waynesville, NC, Pamela Sue Gavin of Indianapolis, JoLynn Gavin of Atlanta, GA; and niece, Caitlin Brunson of Atlanta, GA. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Gavin; paternal grandparents, Ernest and Dorothy Gavin; and maternal grandparents, Clyde and Cecile Williams.
Due to health precautions, a private funeral for immediate family was held April 10, 2020 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions: St Vincent Hospice of Indianapolis through the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.