Jill Ann McWithey, 83, of Anderson, passed away on September 26, 2020, at St. Vincent Heart Center of Indiana, Carmel.
She was born on May 19, 1937, in Marion, IN, the daughter of Roy and Marguerite (Vandermark) Harper.
Jill graduated from Marion High School in 1955.
She had worked for Western Electric and prior to that had worked for RCA.
Jill was a member of a bowling league at Championship Lanes. She also enjoyed planting flowers and gardening.
She is survived by her loving husband whom she married April 22, 1977, Ronald McWithey; children, Donna (Frank) Lay, John Gregory Smith, Julie (Perry) Silva, and Laurie Reed; twin sister, Nancy (Larry) Kendall; sister-in-law, Ruth Barney; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Jill was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 West 53rd Street, Anderson, IN, 46013, on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Services will be at the funeral home on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary McManus officiating.
Burial will take place at Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
