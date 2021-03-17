Jeveonte’ Jarmell Johnson was born to Casandra Davis and James Jones in Marion Indiana on Aug 1, 2002. Jeveonte’ was a senior at Mississinewa High School and was scheduled to graduate this year.
He is survived by his son Carmello Johnson, mother Casandra Davis (Rodney Cross) his father James Jones both of Marion. His grandmothers Bernestine (Darwish) Bowlds (Tulsa, Ok) Beverly Peet, grandfather Darrel Shelly (Greenwood, Ms) aunt’s Cornisha Johnson (Indianapolis, in) Kecia Monteiro (Kokomo, in) Kimberly Jones, Najah Baity, uncles Terrance Jones, Gregory Baity, Joshua Jones, brothers Jeheim and A’Jean Johnson, Mah’Zi Cross sister Jalayah Johnson special cousins Aunesti and Alonzo Johnson and girlfriend Kaycee Liscano.
