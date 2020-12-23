Jessie J. Denney, 73, passed away in his home on December 21, 2020. He was born in Marion on February 22, 1947 to the late Nelson D. and Helen M. (Timmons) Denney.
He worked for Essex Wire and later American Van Lines. Jessie liked collecting models of all kinds but especially liked collecting hot wheels. He enjoyed fishing, vintage and antique cars and spending time with his family and his dogs.
