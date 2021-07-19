Jess Albert Marley, 97, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Heritage Pointe. He was born in Alexander City, Idaho, on Sunday, August 12, 1923, to Iredell and Katherine (Burene) Marley. He was married to Alberta Marley, who preceded him in death on May 8, 2005.
Jess received his Bachelor's degree in engineering and worked at Dana Corp., retiring after 31 years of service. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. Jess' greatest accomplishment was being the founder of Marbrook Campground. He loved woodworking, as well as attending church at Heritage Pointe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.