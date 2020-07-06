Jerry Wayne Hart, age 81, born March 28, 1939, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 in hospice care in FL. He lived half the year in Wells County, IN and half in Lake Alfred, FL.
A Celebration of Jerry’s life will be held at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00AM. Family and Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral service. Memorials may be made to the Montpelier American Legion Post 156 109 E Green St Montpelier, Indiana 47359 or to Riley Childrens Hospital 30 South Meridan St. Suite 200 Indianapolis, IN 46204.
(0) comments
