Jerry Wayne Hart, 81, born March 28, 1939, died May 1, 2020. He lived half the year in Wells County, IN and half in Lake Alfred, FL.
A graveside service will be at Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier on May 8 at 3 p.m. Graveside Military Rites will be conducted by the Millard-Brown American Legion Post 156 Montpelier.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Legion Post 156, 109 E. Green St., Montpelier, Indiana 47359 or to Riley Childrens Hospital, 30 S. Meridan St. Suite 200 Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier is handling the arrangements.
