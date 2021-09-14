Jerry T. Maynard, 81, Gas City, passed away at 6:21 pm on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. A lifelong resident of Gas City, Jerry was born on Thursday, June 13, 1940, to James and Hazel Maynard.
Jerry worked for the Gas City Street Department. He enjoyed life to the fullest, and he loved talking and meeting with people. He also enjoyed working with crafts and flowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.