Jerry Lee Smelser of rural La Fontaine passed away on December 21, 2020 at Parkview Randallia Hospice in Fort Wayne. He was born February 25, 1939 to Mildred (Watson) and John Wesley Smelser. He married Melody Music Glassburn on November 22, 1967. In 1970 they bought the family farm near Banquo, where he was raised. His grandson, John, is the eighth generation on the farm.
Jerry was a 1957 graduate of Jefferson Twp. High School. He attended Purdue University for a degree in aircraft maintenance and then he worked for American Airlines at Ohara airport in Chicago. After a few years he returned to Purdue and got a degree in Industrial Arts then got a master’s degree from Ball State. He taught at Carthage and Northfield before he started a long career at Huntington North High School. Jerry taught auto mechanics, aviation, welding as well as other classes in the department, retiring in 1997. After retirement he sold insurance, remodeled houses, drove delivery for Koenig equipment throughout Northern Indiana, worked sales at Lowes, as well as helping his son, Andy, farm. He always kept busy.
