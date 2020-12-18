Jerry Lee Norwood, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away at 4:43 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital, Ft. Wayne, IN.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm Monday, December 21, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm Monday, December 21, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary with Pastor Ray Scribner officiating. Burial will follow the Service in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Huntington.
