Jerry Lee Hinkle, 80 passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 surrounded by family and friends at his Fairmount residence.
Born Dec. 10, 1940 to the late Paul and Mildred “Millie” (Akers) Hinkle in Buchanan, Virginia. He loved his Blue Ridge Mountains and was proud of his Southern Heritage. A member of the United States Army, Jerry served as an Amory Intelligence Specialist with the 1st Armored Division, 13th Infantry “Old Ironsides” where he achieved Pistol Sharpshooter and Marksman in Rifle and the TK90MM Gun. He loved his country and served it proudly from 1961-1964. Shortly thereafter he moved to Grant County where he worked in the trucking industry for 27 years, then as a security guard at Dana and General Motors.
