Jerry Lee Couch, 82, of Jonesboro, passed away at 11:42 am on Saturday, January 9, 2021, in his Jonesboro home. He was born in Marion, July 15, 1938, to Clayton and Mildred (Campbell) Couch. On October 23, 1959 he married Lois Hamilton and she survives.

Jerry graduated from Mississinewa High School in 1956. He worked as the Engineering Manager of Trans Industries in Marion until his retirement. Jerry was a member and past president of the Jaycees and had coached for Three Way Recreation Little League Baseball. He was also a member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers for many years.

