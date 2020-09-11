Jerry Lee Carpenter, 71, Greentown, passed away in his home Saturday, Sept. 5. He was born in Marion, Indiana, to James and Delores (Campbell) Carpenter on May 10, 1949.
He served in United States Army, attaining the rank of SP4. He worked as a machine operator at Chrysler, retiring after 30 years of service.
He enjoyed reading, riding his bike and he loved sports cars. Jerry loved being a grandpa.
He is survived by his mother, Delores Carpenter; children, Jerry (Erica) Carpenter Jr., Crystal Carpenter and Sarah Carpenter; five grandchildren; brother, Jim (Alice) Carpenter; sisters, Connie Hurn, Chris Bair and Cindy (Tim) Weist; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Keeping with Jerry’s wishes there will be no public visitation or funeral services.
Hasler & Stout Funeral Home 112 E. Main St. Greentown were entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.hasler-stout.com.
