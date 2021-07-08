Jerry L. Pitzer, 75, passed away in his home on June 28, 2021. He was born in Marion on Dec. 23, 1945 to the late Thomas H. and Jean B. (Sale) Pitzer. He retired from Save On Liquor in 2007. He is survived by his daughter, Renae R. (James) Love.
Burial with military honors will be held on July 9, 2021 at 12 in Star of Hope Cemetery, 340 South 200 East, Huntington, Indiana. Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion, Indiana was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.