Jerry L. Ogle, age 61 of Matthews, IN died May 22,2020 at his home after an extended illness.
Survived by 3 sons, 1 daughter and 2 sisters. Born May 29, 1958 to Wallace and Julia Ann (Parker) Ogle.
Private viewing and services were held by the family. Waters Funeral Home of Hartford City, is entrusted with the cremation arrangements.
www.watersfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
