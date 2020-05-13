Jerry L. Hamm, 85, Marion, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 6:45 pm on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Wesleyan Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. He was born in Upland, Indiana, on Wednesday, April 24, 1935, to Arthur and Berneice (King) Hamm. He married Janet G. Gossett, and she survives.
Jerry graduated from Marion High School and attended Ball State University. He held the position as Vice President of Mortgage Lending for Marion National Bank, retiring in 1994/95 when the bank was called First Chicago NBD Bank. In retirement, he worked at the Farmers State Bank in Sweetser, Indiana.
Jerry enjoyed all sports. He was a die-hard Marion Giants basketball fan, faithfully supporting his beloved team by wearing a purple or yellow MHS sweater to games, as well as sitting in his season ticket holder seat behind the scorer’s bench. Jerry was a member of the Exchange Club in Marion for many years. He and his wife, Janet, taught line dancing to many friends in the garage at their home in Marion.
Survivors include his wife, Janet; brother, Donald (Lynn) Hamm of Fort Wayne; two nephews, Brent (Kristyn) Hamm of Fishers and Robb (Amy) Hamm of Canton, GA; niece, Wendy (Michael) Reilly of Fishers; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private visitation and service will be held with burial taking place at Grant Memorial Park.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to First Christian Church, 1970 N. Wabash Rd., Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
