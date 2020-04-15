Jerry L. Bone, 73, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Colonial Oaks Health Care Center in Marion.
Jerry was born on Feb. 20, 1947, son of the late Rayburn B. and LaVern (Planalp) Bone. Jerry graduated from Fairmount High School, Class of 1965 and attended Indiana Business College. Jerry and Mary “Dixie” (Derr) were married on July 26, 1975. He worked for Rusty Jack Allstate Insurance Agency for 20 years. He was a member of BORN United Methodist Church, nearly 50 year member of the Fairmount, Lions Club, where he was the secretary, Fairmount Masonic Lodge #635. Mizpah Shrine, Masonic Awareness, Fairmount Sons of the American Legion, Upland Order of the Eastern Star, where he was a past Worthy Patron. Jerry loved golf and fishing, and watching Perry Mason, Westerns, and Hallmark movies.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Dixie; step-children, Toni Eakins and Charles R. (Louise) Travis, both of Marion; sister, Sandy Craig, Lagro; four grandchildren, Stephanie Eakins, Indianapolis, Abby (Zach) McVicker, Idaho, Andy Travis, Marion, and Lacey (Nick) Guhl, Huntington; five great-grandchildren, Penelope, Kahne, Piper and Palmer McVicker, Clarity Guhl, and Hunter Travis; daughter-in-law Heather Travis.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, step son, Michael J. Travis, brother-in-law, Norm Craig and step son-in-law Bradley A. Eakins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main St., Fairmount, Indiana. Due to the Covid-19 a memorial service will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to BORN United Methodist Church or the Fairmount Lions Club in care of the funeral home.
Memoires and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com
