Memorial Service for Jerry L. Bone who died on April 11, 2020, will be on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the B.OR.N., 320 North Adams Street, Marion, Indiana at 2:00 PM. A Lions Club Walk thru will start the service followed by a Masonic Service. Pastor Chuck Vernon will be officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.