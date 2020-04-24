Jerry L. Bertram, 88, Marion, passed away at 11:13 am on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Anthology of Meridian Hills in Indianapolis. He was born in Connersville, Indiana, on Tuesday, March 22, 1932, to George and Ernestine (Hoover) Bertram. On July 10, 1982, he married Marcia Knotts, and she survives.
Jerry graduated from Hagerstown High School and Tri-State University (now Trine University). He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956 during the Korean War. He was a member of the Pierce-Arrow Antique Auto Club, AMA, Mississinewa Skyhawk Club, American Legion Post 368 in Van Buren, and Dana Quarter Century Club. He was a mechanical engineer for 30 years with Dana Corp., retiring in 1990. Jerry enjoyed restoring antique cars and tinkering in his garage...he could fix just about anything. He often repaired lawnmowers and other items for his neighbors. Jerry’s motto was “If it was made by man, it can be fixed by man!”. He enjoyed the time he spent in Florida.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 38 years, Marcia; daughters, Diana Kay (Skyler) Webster of FL and Lauri Ann (Joe) Braun of Fort Wayne; sons, J. Mark (Becky) Bertram of ID, John A. (Juneying) Bertram of Marion, and Jeffrey Scott (Joni) Bertram of Amboy; step-daughter, Carole Diane Swenson; step-son, Daniel DeClark Swenson; 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; brother, David G. (Nita) Bertram of TX; and sisters, Phyllis (Brian) Garry of FL and Roberta (Rex) Hensley of Hagerstown.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-son, Gary Andrew Swenson; brothers, George Oliver (Barbara) Bertram, Jr., and Robert A. Bertram; and sisters, Rosemma C. (late Dr. Phil) Anderson, Iona B. (Bill) Brown, Rebecca J. (Ron) Garvin, and Ellen May Bertram.
The family will have a private visitation and funeral service to celebrate Jerry’s life. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Salvation Army, 359 N. Bradner Ave., Marion, IN 46952 or Grant County Rescue Mission, PO Box 63, Marion, IN 46952.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
