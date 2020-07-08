Jerry Jones was born March 22, 1941 to the late Robert E and Mary A. Jones. He was a resident of Marion, Indiana for over 50 years. He married Clara (Earlene) Jones on October 11, 1969.
Jerry worked at the Malleable Iron Work Inc., Chronicle Tribune, Marion National Cemetery and McDonald’s. He loved working on motors and doing yard work. Jerry was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Marion, In. Jerry loved his church and after church service he wanted to talk with his pastor, Pastor Al Curtis Green.
Jerry leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Clara Earlene Jones, Marion, IN; Sisters Mary Harvey and Carol Smoot both of Marion, IN; Brothers Larry Jones, Marion, IN, Jack (Laura) Jones, Anderson, IN, Edward Jones, Los Angeles, CA, Michael Jones, Arlington, TX; Sister in law Ollie B. Wofford, Marion, IN and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Calvary M. B. Church 3225 S. Washington Street, Marion, IN. Viewing from 10-11, Service at 11am. Pastor Al Curtis Green, Officiating.
Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service 526 S. McClure Street, Marion, IN.
