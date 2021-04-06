Jerry Lew Hardy, 85, Greentown passed away at 5:45 p.m. Sunday, April 4, 2021 at his home. He was born March 13, 1936 in Greentown, Indiana to Wayne and Verna (Collier) Hardy. He married Phylis (Hainlen) on Nov.16, 1956 and she survives.
Jerry graduated from Eastern High School in 1954. He served in the United States Army from 1958 until 1959 with his Reserve duty ending in 1966. He retired from GM.
