Jerry Duane Curtis, 82 of Marion passed away at his home in Marion on January 8, 2021. He was born March 20, 1938 in Upland, IN to the late Merrill Curtis and Anne (Barker) Curtis. He graduated from Jefferson High School in Upland in 1956. He was a supervisor at Foster Forbes in Marion for 37 years.
Jerry enjoyed golfing and spending time with his friends. He is survived by his children Gina (Jeff) Sullivan of Charlotte, NC, Christy (Mike) Chin of Noblesville, IN, Becky (Rick) Whiting of New Port Richey, FL, and Jeremy (Cori) Curtis of Fairbanks, AK, 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his 3 brothers, Roy, Gene and Bob.
