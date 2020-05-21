Jerome A Hilty, 72, of rural Berne, IN, died May 18.
Family and friends may gather at the Jerome Hilty residence 3833 W. -450 S. Berne on May 19 from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM and from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM May 20.
Funeral services will be held at the Jerome Hilty residence at 8:30 AM on May 21. Burial will follow in the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Adams County.
Due to Covid-19, we are asking all guests to practice social distancing while at the residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.