Jeremy M. Oden, age 39, of Huntington, died at 1:51 a.m. May 17 at his home.
Visitation will be from 3 – 7 p.m. May 20 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Huntington with Rev. Raymond Scribner officiating.
Preferred memorials are to American Diabetes Association, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Jeremy was the son of Michael H. and Donna J. (Buzzard) Oden.
