Jeremy Lynn Vargo, 43, of Huntington, IN. passed away November 14, 2020.
Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Huntington, IN. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 3 pm -7 pm. at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 10 am December 3, 2020 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home Chapel with an hour visitation prior to the service. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Bonne Terre, MO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.