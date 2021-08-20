Jeremy J. Brewer, 47, passed away on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Marion, after his long battle of Leukemia. Jeremy was born on Oct. 8, 1973, in Marion, Indiana, to the late Jeanene (Caudill) Austin. He attended Marion High school and graduated class of 1993. Jeremy worked at Tulox Plastic Corporation for about 15 years, and he was a member of and served on the board for some time in the Union Steel Workers.
Jeremy was an avid baseball card and sneaker collector. He was a huge Mets and Raiders fan. Jeremy did not look like your typical cat lover, but he had a soft spot for them and had many throughout the years. He enjoyed spending his time with his family.
