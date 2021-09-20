Jennifer L. Love, 50, Summitville, passed away at 4:06 pm on Friday, September 10, 2021, as a result of injuries she sustained in an automobile accident. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Thursday, January 21, 1971, to Harold Coan and Frances Milliner.
Jennifer was a Certified Nursing Assistant throughout her career. She enjoyed crafting, decorating, fishing, and music.
