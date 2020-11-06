Jennifer L. Elder-McPherson, 38, of Huntington, died at 7:57 am Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Huntington, IN.
Jennifer was born on July 30, 1982 in Marion, the daughter of Ralph McPherson and Willa McPherson. She graduated from Wabash High School with the class of 2000. She married Jeremy C. Elder on December 26, 2008 in Gatlinburg, TN.
