Jeffrey Wayne Miller, age 44, of Huntington, died at 11:52 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home.
Visitation will be from 4 – 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana 46750.
Preferred memorials are to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for the Out of the Darkness Community Walks or to Jeffrey’s father Danny Miller for funeral expenses, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.baileylove.com. Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Jeffrey Wayne Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.