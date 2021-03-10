Jeffrey T. Evans, 59, of Upland, passed away at 6:42 pm on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. He was born in Anderson on April 19, 1961, to Francis and Janice (Todd) Evans. On June 2, 1984 he married Linda Liston, and she survives.
Jeffrey graduated from Mississinewa High School in 1979 and received his associate’s degree from Ivy Tech. Jeffrey worked as a truck driver with Swift Transportation Company, and had previously worked in industrial maintenance at Oji Intertech in North Manchester, and as a laborer at RCA in Marion and Goldbar Livestock Equipment with his father and brother in Matthews.
