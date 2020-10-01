Jeffrey Maurice Cotton of Marion died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Marion. He was born December 29,1990 in Chicago to Darren and Debra (Carpenter) Cotton. Jeffrey attended Marion High School. He enjoyed dancing, Chris Brown music, and hanging with friends and family. Jeffrey accepted Christ at an early age and attended several local churches. He liked cooking and had the funniest laugh you can ever imagine. When you needed company, Jeffrey was your company and made you smile.
Jeffrey is survived by children Jav’Van and Mak’Kayah Carpenter of Kentucky; parents Darren and Debra Cotton of Marion; siblings Darren (Gloria) Cotton of Marion; Steven Cotton of Marion; Michael Cotton of Marion; Tony Cotton of Marion; Simmie Cotton of Marion; Timmie Carpenter of Marion; Taleea Cotton of Marion; Morshawn Cotton of Marion; and Jayshown Cotton of Marion; grandfather George Cotton of Sweetser; grandmothers Charlene Harris of Chicago; and Lilly Keys of Marion; girlfriend Jartisha Colvin of Marion; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by grandmother Mary Brown, grandfather Willie Lee Carpenter, uncles Varren Harris and Simmie Cotton, aunties Leetha Carpenter and Susan Carpenter, and cousins Ricky Carpenter and Mark Cotton.
The family will receive visitors from 10:00-11:00 at Brookhaven Wesleyan Church, 2960 East 38th Street, Marion.
Immediately following visitation at 11:00 will be a celebration of Jeffrey’s life with Rev. Michele Henry officiating. Services entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care.
