Jeffrey M. Zahalka, 32, Marion, passed away at 8:10 pm on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. He was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday, February 19, 1988, to Jeffrey Zahalka, Sr., and Kim (Piper) Wortman.
Jeffrey was a factory worker throughout his career and a member Greater 2nd Baptist Church. He was very passionate about music production and was working on releasing an album. He also loved to travel. Family was very important to him, and he loved to be with his children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.