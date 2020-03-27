Jeffrey Alan Humphries, 51, of Montpelier, IN, died March 24, 2020. He was born July 27, 1968, in Monticello.
For the safety of our community due to COVID-19 virus, the family has requested visitation to remain private for the family at the funeral home.
A public graveside service will be held at the Keystone Friends Cemetery, Keystone, IN. at noon on Saturday, March 28, 2020 with Ryan Ingram officiating.
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancy funeralhomes.com
