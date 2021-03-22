Jeffrey E. Miller, 56, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 5:05 p.m. peacefully at the home of his parents, Richard and Diane Miller.
McElhaney- Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN is entrusted with the arrangements. On line condolences may be sent to: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
