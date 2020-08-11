Jeffrey Dean Thompson 59, passed away suddenly in Jacksonville, Florida on July 17, 2020.
Jeffrey was born on November 11, 1960 in Connersville Indiana to Dean and Marlene Thompson.
He graduated from Mississinewa High School in 1979. Jeffrey was a United States Navy veteran.
Jeff completed Jensen Beach Diving School in Florida and then worked as a Commercial Diver which included underwater welding. He worked in many countries in addition to the United States. He loved his job and the people he worked with. Jeff was admired and respected by his peers. He enjoyed his life in Florida, going to the beach, outdoor activities, spending time with friends, and being with Patty and Sebastian.
Jeff had an effusive and magnetic personality; he was full of life, could make you laugh, and never saw a stranger. He will be sadly missed by family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Susan (Martyn) Thompson Barnes, his son Sebastian J. Thompson-Ceccato, his longtime companion Patricia Soto-Rivas and her son Sebastian Rodriguez, along with aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, many cousins, and many friends.
Preceding him in death was his brother Kevin M. Thompson, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Memorial services are pending.
