Jeffrey A. Owens, 51, Gas City, passed away in his home at 6:30 am on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was born in Marion on Monday, August 12, 1968, to Michael L. Owens and to Regina (Reed) Ramey.
A 1986 graduate of Mississinewa High School, Jeffrey played football for the Indians and remained an avid fan of his alma mater throughout his life. Following high school, he attended four years at IBEW, where he received a journeyman electrician degree. He enjoyed golfing, riding around town in his golf cart, and watching the Indianapolis Colts. Jeffrey had a big heart and loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his son, Gabriel R. (Taylor) Owens; daughter, Sophia O. Owens of Gas City; two grandsons, Avery and Greyson; granddaughter, Serenity; three brothers, Criss Owens of Jonesboro, Ty Owens of Corinth, TX, and Micah Owens of Gas City; sister, Sunday Maddox of Fort Wayne; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family will have a private visitation and service with burial following at Riverside Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
