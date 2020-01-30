Jeffery L. Friar, 77, Hartford City, passed Monday Jan. 27, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital
in Indianapolis. He was born Oct. 9, 1942 in Bluffton, Indiana, to Olin Friar and Jane Williamson-
Nestleroad. He married Karen Kunkel-Smekens Nov. 19, 1989 in Las Vegas, NV.
Family and friends may gather at Walker-Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier, Thursday, Jan. 30, 3-8 p.m.
Celebrate Jeff’s life 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Walker-Glancy Funeral Home, with viewing beginning 10 a.m. Interment following at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.
Memorials to Southern Wells Athletic Boosters.
Arrangements by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home.
